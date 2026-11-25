Get ready for a little Christmas magic in Innisfil!

Friday Harbour Resort is hosting its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony this Saturday, November 28th, and everyone is invited.

This year's celebration features a live performance by Juno Award-winning Canadian singer Sean Jones, bringing his signature blend of soul and R&B to the waterfront.

I'm so excited to once again to be your host for the festivities! Be sure by to stop by the KOOLFM tent for your free reindeer nose!!!

The highlight of the evening will be the lighting of the spectacular 40-foot Christmas tree, surrounded by Friday Harbour's European-inspired Holiday Market. And of course, Santa will be stopping by! ( I know him)

Grab a hot chocolate, do a little Christmas shopping, enjoy some live music, and get into the holiday spirit without having to untangle a single strand of Christmas lights yourself!

Here's what you need to know:

When: Saturday, November 28th, 2026

Saturday, November 28th, 2026 Time: Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Where: The Piazza at Friday Harbour Resort, Innisfil

The Piazza at Friday Harbour Resort, Innisfil Admission: FREE

FREE Parking: FREE

Free admission AND free parking? In this economy, that's a Christmas miracle! 🎄