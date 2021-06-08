Friday, Ontario Patios Will Open! Here Is What Else We Can Do With Phase 1

Ontario will reopen slowly! And as of Friday, we will be able to do some of the things we love once again! They include:

Non-essential retail will be able to open with 15 percent capacity.

Malls are still closed to non-essential stores unless stores have a street-facing entrance.

Outdoor gatherings and events will be allowed for up to 10 people.

Outdoor fitness classes and personal training sessions will now be permitted.

Overnight campgrounds will also open.

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limited to 15% for ticketed areas

Day camps are a go!

BUT…Outdoor sport will NOT be allowed until phase two! No hair or personal services until phase two.

