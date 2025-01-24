From Pickles to Bacon: 5 Unexpected Peanut Butter Combos to Celebrate Today

Let’s take a moment to celebrate the MVP of spreads—peanut butter. Whether you’re team creamy or crunchy, there’s no denying it’s a pantry staple that’s been by our sides (and on our sandwiches) since childhood. But today isn’t just about PB&Js—it’s about getting adventurous!

People swear by some pretty bizarre combinations, so let’s grab a spoon and dive into five of the weirdest PB pairings out there:

1. Peanut Butter and Pickles

Salty, sour, and creamy? It sounds odd, but fans say the crunch of a dill pickle with the richness of PB is surprisingly addictive.

2. Peanut Butter and Bacon

Sweet, salty, and smoky—what’s not to love? This combo is breakfast gold and was even a favorite of Elvis himself.

3. Peanut Butter and Sriracha

Looking for a sweet-and-spicy kick? Spread PB on toast, drizzle with sriracha, and you’ve got a snack that’s anything but boring.

4. Peanut Butter and Onion

Okay, hear us out. Raw onion slices paired with peanut butter on bread might sound strange, but some swear it’s the ultimate salty-sweet bite.

5. Peanut Butter and Tuna

Yes, really. Mixing PB into tuna salad is said to add a nutty richness that balances the fishy flavor. Don’t knock it ’til you try it!

So, how adventurous are you feeling today?

Stick to the classics or try something new—either way, it’s the perfect excuse to grab a spoon and celebrate this versatile, delicious spread.

Happy snacking!