Frozen Mango Recalled and Vaccination Recommended If You’ve Consumed the Products

Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc. is recalling various frozen mangoes due to possible Hepatitis A contamination. They were sold under the brand names Nature’s Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and President’s Choice. If you have the products in your home, you should throw them out or bring them back to the store at which you purchased them.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature’s Touch Mangoes

(frozen) 2 kg 8 73668 00180 7 Best Before

2022 NO 09 Compliments Mango Mania

(frozen) 600 g 0 55742 50430 9 Best Before

2022 NO 10 and

2022 DE 18 Irresistibles Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 59749 87600 1 Best Before

2022 NO 10 President’s Choice Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 60383 99387 0 Best Before

2022 NO 06 and

2022 NO 10

CLICK HERE to see photos of the recalled product.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) , if you have eaten the recalled products, call your doctor.

“Consumption of food contaminated with this virus may cause hepatitis and produce a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection or chronic liver disease. The illness is usually mild and starts about 15 to 50 days after the contaminated food is eaten. It generally goes away by itself in a week or two, although it can last up to 6 months in some people. It can cause inflammation of the liver, and symptoms may include fever, low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, and yellowing in the whites of the eyes and the skin (jaundice).”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit recommends the following:

Vaccination is strongly recommended for anyone 6 months of age and over who has consumed the frozen mango product related to the food recall in the last 14 days. If you have been exposed in the past 14 days and have not received a complete series of the Hepatitis A vaccine, please book an appointment here. (not compatible with Internet Explorer) For those previously vaccinated with a Hepatitis A vaccine (note: this may include Twinrix vaccine which protects against Hepatitis A & B):