Fully Vaccinated Americans Don’t Need To Wear Masks Outside Anymore

The CDC announced changes to its guidelines yesterday which include letting fully vaccinated people breathe a little easier outdoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks when they are outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

According to the new guidance, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask at outdoor gatherings or outdoor restaurants but should continue to wear masks at crowded events like concerts and sporting events.

Vaccinated or not, people are no longer being told to wear masks when they go for a walk, bike ride, or run outdoors either alone or with members of their household and can take off their masks at outdoor gatherings if all the other guests are fully vaccinated.

Previously, the CDC had said that everyone should wear masks outdoors whenever they come within six feet of someone who is not in their household.

The agency says that everyone should continue to wear masks anytime they are indoors in a public place like grocery stores, restaurants, salons, and more.

The change comes as more than half of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than a third are fully vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.