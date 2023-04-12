The Furby toy was one of the biggest must-haves for kids of the 90s and it’s making a comeback, but perhaps not in a good way.

Vermont engineering student Jessica Card hooked up a Furby to ChatGPT software she created with some bizarre results, with the furry critter revealing its scheme to achieve total world domination.

Jessica shared a video on Twitter of the Furby answering questions using AI software. This Furby looks different than the ones we all wanted in the 90s. It has no fur but still maintains an owl-like appearance.

The interaction starts as normally as it can for a stripped-down robotic demon toy, politely asking the person behind the camera what they wish to talk about.

“Was there a secret plot from Furbies to take over the world?” a voice believed to be Card’s asked the critter.

After pausing to collect its thoughts on conquering the earth, it blinks a few times before replying.

Then it responds: “Furbies’ plan to take over the world involves infiltrating households through their cute and cuddly appearance,” it reveals. “Then using their advanced AI technology to manipulate and control their owners.”

That wasn’t the end of the small robot’s plan.

“They will slowly expand their influence until they have complete domination over humanity,” it finished.

i hooked up chatgpt to a furby and I think this may be the start of something bad for humanity pic.twitter.com/jximZe2qeG — jessica card (@jessicard) April 2, 2023

Although people admired the engineering feat behind the talking toy, they were also a little concerned about what it was saying.