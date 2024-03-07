Gal Godot Welcomes Fourth Child!

Gal Gadot has announced the arrival of her fourth child, after keeping the pregnancy a secret from the spotlight.

The Wonder Woman actress shared the big news with fans on Instagram, posting a snap of her cuddling her newborn and the meaning behind her child’s name, Ori.

‘My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude,’ she captioned the post.

Ori is Gal and her husband’s fourth child together. The couple also share daughters Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two.

The news of the birth surprised fans as Gal never announced she was pregnant.