Garlic Mouthwash? Don’t Knock It ‘Til You Swish It

If you thought garlic was only good for pasta, vampires, and warding off bad dates — think again. That bold little bulb is now being hailed as a surprisingly powerful weapon against bad breath.

According to new research, garlic juice may actually outperform traditional medicated mouthwash when it comes to fighting the bacteria that cause halitosis (aka dragon breath).

Researchers compared garlic extract to chlorhexidine (CHX), a common antiseptic used in “gold standard” mouthwashes.

While CHX is effective, it comes with a laundry list of not-so-cute side effects, including altered taste, burning sensations, oral numbness, and even staining of teeth and tongue. Not exactly the fresh glow-up you’re looking for.

Even more concerning? Overusing CHX can lead to antimicrobial resistance, meaning your mouth becomes more vulnerable to bacteria, fungi and other unwelcome guests — all major contributors to unpleasant breath and potential infections.

So how did garlic do? Pretty impressively, actually.

After reviewing five separate studies, experts found that a 3% garlic extract mouthwash reduced salivary bacteria more effectively over one week than a 0.2% chlorhexidine rinse.

And honestly, it tracks. Garlic has been used for centuries for its natural medicinal powers, thanks to its strong antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

So while the idea of garlic-flavoured breath might make you pause… science says it could be the cleaner, safer way to keep your mouth fresh.

Fresh breath, fewer chemicals, and a little Italian nonna energy? We’re listening. 🧄💁‍♀️