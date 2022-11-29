‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s Word of 2022!

According to Merriam-Webster, the term ‘gaslighting’ refers to the “psychological manipulation of a person over an extended period that causes the victim to question their reality.”

Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large explains, “It’s a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it came as a surprise to me and to many of us. It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year.”

‘Gaslighting’ “spent all of 2022 in the top 50 words looked up on Merriam-webster.com and earned a top dog word of the year status.

Gaslighters use lies, false promises and personal attacks to make those around them doubt themselves.

The more aware you are of a gaslighter’s techniques, the better you can protect yourself.



The following are phrases to look for if you suspect someone is trying to gaslight you.

1. “If you were paying attention…”

2. “If you were listening…”

3. “If you knew how to listen…”

4. “We talked about this. Don’t you remember?”

5. “I guess I’ll have to repeat myself since you can’t remember.”

6. “You need to learn to communicate better.”

7. “You’re being irrational.”

8. “Don’t you think you’re overreacting?”

9. “You’re just over-sensitive.”

10. “Stop being so sensitive.”

11. “You’re too emotional.”

12. “You can’t take a joke.”

13. “You’re so thin-skinned.”

14. “You always jump to the wrong conclusion.”

15. “Stop taking everything I say so seriously.”

16. “Can you hear yourself?”

17. “I criticize you because I like you.”

18. “You’re the only person I have these problems with.”

19. “You’re reading too much into this.”

20. “I’m not arguing; I’m discussing.”

21. “I know what you’re thinking.”

22. “You should have known that this was not a good time to talk.”

23. “Why are you upset? I was only kidding.”

24. “Why would you think that? What does that say about you?”