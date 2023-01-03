GEN Z ARE SAYING NO TO DRUGS, BOOZE AND SEX!
GEN Z, Is Generation Zilch!
This generation is saying no to drugs, booze and and sex! No smoking, drinking, drugs or sex for today’s pre-teens and high schoolers.
According to a new study in the journal Social Science & Medicine, people born between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s are partaking in far less risky behaviours than their wild-and-crazy elders.
Why is this? Researchers believe it can be chalked up to a combination of school pressures, stricter laws and more hovering and finger-wagging by parents.
The researchers did find major factors to why the Gen z’s aren’t like their parents. It’s due to parents over scheduling them and the phone-obsessed youth. Due to these two major players- kids aren’t engaging in face-to-face hang time with their friends.
The study found that drinking can lead to cannabis and sex, happening most when a kid doesn’t have a structure to their social activity.
And today’s kids are much less party-hearty than past generations: 80% of American 10th graders in the 1990s reported attending a rager with friends at least once a month. That number shrunk to 57% by 2017.
The review of data from numerous studies encapsulating the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain and 30 European countries paints a picture of youths, mostly 12 to 16 years old, behaving beautifully.
For example, adolescent cigarette smoking declined more than 80% from 1999 to 2019 worldwide. Leaving all the smokes for the 80s babies…