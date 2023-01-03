GEN Z ARE SAYING NO TO DRUGS, BOOZE AND SEX!

This generation is saying no to drugs, booze and and sex! No smoking, drinking, drugs or sex for today’s pre-teens and high schoolers.

According to a new study in the journal Social Science & Medicine, people born between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s are partaking in far less risky behaviours than their wild-and-crazy elders.

Why is this? Researchers believe it can be chalked up to a combination of school pressures, stricter laws and more hovering and finger-wagging by parents.

The researchers did find major factors to why the Gen z’s aren’t like their parents. It’s due to parents over scheduling them and the phone-obsessed youth. Due to these two major players- kids aren’t engaging in face-to-face hang time with their friends.

The study found that drinking can lead to cannabis and sex, happening most when a kid doesn’t have a structure to their social activity.

And today’s kids are much less party-hearty than past generations: 80% of American 10th graders in the 1990s reported attending a rager with friends at least once a month. That number shrunk to 57% by 2017.

The review of data from numerous studies encapsulating the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain and 30 European countries paints a picture of youths, mostly 12 to 16 years old, behaving beautifully.

For example, adolescent cigarette smoking declined more than 80% from 1999 to 2019 worldwide. Leaving all the smokes for the 80s babies…