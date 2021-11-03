GEN Z IS SHARING THE TRENDS BY MILLENNIALS THAT THEY PLAN TO END

There’s a thread online, where members of Gen Z are suggesting trends by Millennials that they plan to end. And there’s hope for young people yet. Maybe. Here are a few highlights:

1. Weird, drawn-on eyebrows.

2. The bad relationship Millennials have with other generations, including Boomers.

3. Expensive hipster food, like Avocado Toast.

4. Choosing a ‘financially stable’ job over their dream job, then regretting it.

5. “Cable television.”

6. “The whole ‘I’ve been doing this longer than you’ vibe that millennials carry.”

7. The man-bun hairstyle.



8. Lip injections.

9. Drinking IPA beer.

10. Cancel Culture.