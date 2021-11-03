GEN Z IS SHARING THE TRENDS BY MILLENNIALS THAT THEY PLAN TO END
I have to agree with some of these!
There’s a thread online, where members of Gen Z are suggesting trends by Millennials that they plan to end. And there’s hope for young people yet. Maybe. Here are a few highlights:
1. Weird, drawn-on eyebrows.
2. The bad relationship Millennials have with other generations, including Boomers.
3. Expensive hipster food, like Avocado Toast.
4. Choosing a ‘financially stable’ job over their dream job, then regretting it.
5. “Cable television.”
6. “The whole ‘I’ve been doing this longer than you’ vibe that millennials carry.”
8. Lip injections.
9. Drinking IPA beer.
10. Cancel Culture.