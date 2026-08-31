Gen Z Men Are Apparently “Pheromone-Maxxing” Now

Just when you thought dating in 2026 couldn't possibly get worse...

There's a viral trend making the rounds online called “pheromone-maxxing,” and it basically involves young men purposely being... stinkier.

The trend, mostly associated with teen boys and young men, encourages guys to skip showers, ditch the deodorant and even wear dirty clothes before going on a date.

Why?

The theory is that allowing your natural body odour to build up will supposedly release more “pheromones” and make you more attractive to potential partners.

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Scientists, however, aren't convinced.

Pheromones are chemical signals that are well documented in insects and other animals, but there's still no solid scientific evidence proving that stronger human body odour makes someone more sexually attractive.

But, because the internet can never just stop at “don't shower,” some people are taking things even further.

There are claims of guys drinking their own urine because they believe it can help them “sweat out toxins.” There is no good scientific evidence supporting that idea either.

So after generations of women asking men to shower, put on clean clothes, and wear deodorant...

Some guys have apparently decided:

“No. My stink is my personality now.” Weren't dating apps challenging enough?

Now we need to start putting “must have bathed within the last 48 hours” in the bio.