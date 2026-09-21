Men With Wider Faces Are Seen as Better Dads, According to Science!

Apparently, having a big head is finally something worth bragging about!

A new study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science suggests that men with wider faces are perceived as more protective fathers and better fighters.

Researchers showed participants photos of men with different face shapes and asked them to choose who looked most capable of protecting children.

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The winners? Men with wider, shorter faces!

Apparently, a head shaped like a hockey puck screams, "I can protect this family!”

Researchers also found that broader faces were associated with physical strength and aggression.

But before every big-headed man starts calling himself Father of the Year, the study measured perceptions, not actual parenting abilities.

A few things science still needs to investigate:



Does a wider head mean he'll actually change a diaper without being asked?





Can he protect the family AND remember which kid has hockey practice?





Does a bigger head mean a bigger brain, or just a bigger hat bill?





Can he fight off a bear but still can't find the ketchup sitting directly in front of him?





Bottom line: A wide face might make you LOOK like a great dad, but the real test is surviving Costco with two toddlers and no snacks.