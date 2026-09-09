Gen Z Says Millennials Are Becoming the New Boomers 😳

Well, Millennials, it’s happened.

After years of making fun of Boomers/Gen X for their Facebook habits, questionable memes and inability to rotate a PDF…

Gen Z has decided WE are the old people now.

According to a BuzzFeed roundup, Gen Z has identified a bunch of Millennial habits they find annoying, outdated or just plain embarrassing. And frankly, some of these feel personal.

RELATED: Millennials Have Spent Hundreds on Shoes That Basically Exist to Hurt Them





1. Hustle Culture 💻

Millennials grew up believing that working yourself into the ground was something to brag about.

“I worked 72 hours this week, slept four hours and answered emails during my colonoscopy!”



2. Constant ’90s Nostalgia 📼

Millennials LOVE talking about how amazing the ’90s were.

We had Blockbuster.

Tamagotchis.

Butterfly clips.

Saturday morning cartoons.

And the terrifying sound of somebody picking up the phone while you were using the internet. And we drank from the hose…



3. Hipster Culture ☕️

Craft beer. Beanies. Handlebar moustaches. Vinyl records.

Coffee shops where a latte took 14 minutes because the barista needed to explain where the beans went to university. Millennials really made this more complicated?”



4. Taking Pictures of Avocado Toast 🥑

There was a period when Millennials apparently couldn't eat brunch until everyone on Instagram knew about it.

We didn't simply eat eggs. We documented them.

Somewhere on Instagram there's a photo of avocado toast from 2014 with the Valencia filter...

And nobody knows why.

5. Oversharing About Relationships

Millennials are also a little too comfortable telling everyone how comfortable they are with their partners.

“We've been together 12 years. We fart in front of each other.”

Being Weirdly Proud We Survived Without Smartphones

“We didn't have GPS!”

“We printed MapQuest directions!”

“We memorized phone numbers!”

“We went outside until the streetlights came on!”

6. Refusing to Give Up Facebook



Gen Z may have TikTok, but Millennials are still quietly checking Facebook because...That's where we find out who got divorced.