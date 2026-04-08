Gen Z’s Sweet Tooth Is Basically a Full-Time Job 🍪🍫

Quick question: when someone offers dessert… are you the “just a slice of apple” type, or the “I’ll take three cookies and emotionally support them with ice cream” type?

Because, according to a new survey, most of us are firmly living in our dessert era — and Generation Z is leading the sugar-fuelled charge.

Dessert Isn’t a Treat… It’s a Lifestyle

A whopping 81% of people say they’re “sweet treat people,” meaning if given the choice between chips or chocolate… chocolate wins. Every time. No hesitation. No regrets. (Okay, maybe a little regret later.)

But Gen Z? They didn’t just choose dessert… they moved in.

86% say they have a sweet tooth

say they have a sweet tooth And 72% admit they’re eating 1 to 6 servings of sweets every single day

One to six. That’s not a snack. That’s a meal plan.

Meanwhile, only 57% of Boomers say they’re into sweets, which tracks because at some point your body starts treating sugar like a personal attack.

Sugar = Happiness? Science Shrugs and Says “Maybe”

Here’s where it gets interesting…

People who love sweets are slightly more likely to:

Rate their mental health as an “A”

Feel happier in their careers

Be more satisfied in relationships

And 37% say sweets are one of their top sources of happiness.

Honestly, that explains a lot about why a bad day can be temporarily fixed by a cookie. Or five. No judgment here.

The Dessert Hall of Fame

The top five favourite treats are basically the Avengers of sugar:

Cookies Ice cream Chocolate Candy Cake

No surprises. Just a very strong, very delicious lineup.

Final Thought

Gen Z isn’t just enjoying sweets… they’ve committed to the bit. And the rest of us? We’re one stressful day away from joining them.