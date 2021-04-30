Genesis Reunion Tour Is Coming To Toronto In November!

But will we be ready? There are two dates for Canada this time around including Montreal on November 22nd and Toronto on the 23rd!

The band, which includes Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, had originally planned to reunite last year before COVID-19 postponed their dates.

While other parts of the world may be ready for concerts to start up again, Canada remains closed due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Genesis is the latest artist to announce plans to tour Canada. Country singer Eric Church announced plans earlier this month that he would be making six Canadian stops on his massive North American Tour.