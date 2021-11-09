Georgia Judge Banishes Elf On The Shelf From His County!

Santa may have fewer eyes on some children this Christmas season after a Georgia judge-jokingly-banned the Elf on the Shelf!

Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter last week banishing these elves.

It was more in good fun for parents, but the Tweet read:

“Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents.”

According to the holiday tradition, the elves hide in homes for weeks before Christmas and report back to Santa on who’s been naughty and nice. The elf dolls are supposed to move to a different location each night.

Sometimes the Elves don’t move because they fell asleep and when this happens, it leaves children in a state of extreme emotional distress because they always move because they’re magic!