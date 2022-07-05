“Gerald” Goes Viral On Twitter And Why It’s The Boost You Need This Week

The name Gerald was trending on Twitter throughout today and yesterday, and you may have wondered: why?

It’s all due to one son trying his best to make his dad’s day.

Kevin Mills hopped on Twitter and asked a simple favour of the internet: Any chance I can muster 104 happy birthdays?

His dad, Gerald is set to turn 104 on July 12th.

This is my dad, Gerald. He turns 104 on 12 July. Any chance I can muster 104 happy birthdays from Twitter? He'll be amazed and baffled in equal measure. pic.twitter.com/0dv65FQ9Yk — Kevin Mills (@bravenewmalden) July 4, 2022

Mills didn’t expect anything like this to happen… the tweet went VIRAL, amassing 351 thousand likes, 19 thousand retweets and hundreds of responses!

Fellow users chimed in with Happy birthday greetings and celebrated their family as well:

Happy Birthday Gerald – what a milestone! Looking great on it too 👍 Enjoy your celebrations 🥳 My lovely dad turned 100 in February … you centenarian boys are amazing ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/WOb7Vw7uUl — diane scott (@skotzki) July 5, 2022

UK supermarket Aldi even chimed in, offering Gerald a free cake:

Happy Birthday Gerald! Have you got a cake yet? We may know someone who can sort you out🐛👀 https://t.co/8mAmpW05mO — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) July 5, 2022

And the Fonz himself, Henry Winkler offered his congrats:

Happy birthday Mr. Mills https://t.co/CPPM2zAJCq — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 5, 2022

The entire Twitter thread for Gerald has become a spot for people to celebrate the lives of their older family members.

It serves as a reminder, call your grandparents or parents!