Get Paid To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day And Not Work!

No parades again this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself the old-fashioned way. Yes, most bars will be off-limits, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find your own fun way to celebrate! And Jameson wants to help!

Jameson Whiskey is offering you cash for taking the day off on March 17th! March 17th is a Wednesday this year, smack dab in the middle of the week!

According to the report, Jameson Whiskey wants to pay $50 to 1,000 fans who take the day off work to celebrate.

The Irish whiskey brand says a break is needed now more than ever. Jameson will also make a donation to restaurant workers. The contest runs through March 7th.