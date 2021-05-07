Get Paid To Nap!

Sleep company Eachnight is hiring people to test some of their theories about the pros and cons of napping, according to their website.

If you love to nap, you could be one of five “nap reviewers” and get paid $1500!

The company is looking to better understand people’s nap habits including nap duration as well as the effects of napping on memory and productivity.

If this sounds like your dream job or you’re just really tired, you can apply here.

Eachnight also provides tips and advice for napping on their site.