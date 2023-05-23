Get Paid To Watch TikTok!

If you’re already watch TikTok, this might sound like a dream side hustle!

Influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous is looking to pay three people $100 per hour to go on a 10-hour TikTok watching session. The company is hoping the endeavour will help it gauge emerging trends online.

To apply for the TikTok Watching job, subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel and send a short blurb about why you’re the best fit for the hours-long marathon.

The company is seeking people 18 and older who know how the platform works – particularly trends.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” the application says.

After the watching session, participants will be asked to post their experience on any social media platform they choose and tag the company.

The deadline to apply is May 31. Candidates will be notified seven days after the application closes.