TikTok Video Ranks How Drunk You’re Allowed To Be At Certain Events!
How many when your mom comes over and judges you?
The TikToker and writer listed the different life events with a number out of 10 of how drunk it’s acceptable to be.
Just in case you haven’t figured out how to conduct yourself with alcohol yet! The Tik Toker ranks the level of your intoxication on a scale from 1 to 10!
HOW DRUNK YOU CAN BE AT CERTAIN EVENTS:
- Meeting your significant other’s parents – 2
- A first date – 3
- A second date – 4
- Hosting a dinner party – 4
- A night when you know you’re going to run into your ex–4
- Your significant other’s birthday – 5
- At home by yourself on a Friday – 5
- Your parent’s wedding vowel renewal before they start drinking – 5
- A night when you know you’re going to run into your crush – 5
- On a plane – 6
- On a boat – 6
- Your wedding – 7
- If you’re in the wedding party – 7
- Attending a dinner party – 7
- Hosting a holiday – 7
- On a beach – 8
- Guest at a wedding – 10
- Christmas eve – 10
- Seeing Bad Cinderella on Broadway – 10
- Any holiday from May to August – 10
- Your cousin’s bar mitzvah – 10
- Your parent’s wedding vow renewal after they start drinking – 10
- A girl’s night out – 12.5