17% OF ADULTS HAVE “DRUNK SHOPPED” IN THE PAST YEAR
But it wasn't my fault!
Have you ever hit up a store on the walk back from Happy Hour, and later blamed BOOZE for the purchase? In a new poll, about 17% of Americans admit to having shopped while under the influence in the past year. And on average, they spent $309.
The most common drunkenly-bought items are: Shoes, clothes, accessories, and food, 47% have done that. 34% of drunk spenders open up their wallets for naughty things, like cigarettes, gambling, and alcohol.
And further down the list, 16% of people have been tipsy when buying artwork, furniture, or even a VEHICLE.
Men were more likely to admit to shopping under the influence than women. Women are more likely to buy shoes, but men are more likely to buy vehicles.