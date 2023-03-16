Listen Live

17% OF ADULTS HAVE “DRUNK SHOPPED” IN THE PAST YEAR

But it wasn't my fault!

By Kool Mornings

Have you ever hit up a store on the walk back from Happy Hour, and later blamed BOOZE for the purchase?  In a new poll, about 17% of Americans admit to having shopped while under the influence in the past year.  And on average, they spent $309.

The most common drunkenly-bought items are:  Shoes, clothes, accessories, and food, 47% have done that.  34% of drunk spenders open up their wallets for naughty things, like cigarettes, gambling, and alcohol.

The Drunkest Countries In The World, According To A New Survey!

And further down the list, 16% of people have been tipsy when buying artwork, furniture, or even a VEHICLE.

Men were more likely to admit to shopping under the influence than women.  Women are more likely to buy shoes, but men are more likely to buy vehicles.

