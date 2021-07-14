Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka Annual Classic Golf Tournament
The Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka 15th Annual Classic golf tournament sponsored by Paradise Developments is on Wednesday, July 14th at Bear Creek Golf Club.
Golf spots are still available at $190 each with a $60 tax receipt.
Prizes, contest, fun and excitement await you and you are helping support free cancer support for the central Ontario community.
Our very own Dale & Charlie from KOOL Mornings will be on site!
