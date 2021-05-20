Listen Live

Gillette Venue Is Out With A Clever Song To Tackle Pubic Hair Stigma

The goal with this is to create a more realistic depiction of women in advertising and media

By Kool Mornings

Gillette produced a new song that sees cartoon pubic hairs singing about the woes of life as the body hair that nobody wants.

 

Lyrics include: “I’m just a pube, and it’s not fair, all I ever wished to be was just another hair. But when they got one look at me, the ruling from society was, ‘Ew, not you.’ Oh what’s a curl to do?”

 

The one-minute ad is the latest effort by marketing companies to talk about topics that are otherwise taboo.

 

According to the New York Post, despite the controversy, a survey conducted by Gillette’s ad agency indicates that women are overall supportive of open discussion on health issues unique to women: Of the 250 respondents, more than half agreed that society has dictated women’s grooming, and 56% hope for more realistic depictions of women in advertising and media, according to Fast Company’s report.

 

“So take care … of your pubic hair. If you trim or you shave or you’re bare down there,” Gillette’s message concludes. “Whichever way’s your way, it’s all okay!”

Related posts

Shark Tank Invests In “Float N Grill”

People Reveal The Age At Which They Begin To Enjoy The Finer Things In Life!

People Will Need To Buy Over 100 Drinks From Their Local Bar To Make Up For Pandemic Losses