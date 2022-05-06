Give To Other Moms Around The World This Mother’s Day

While we are so grateful to live in this country, we can’t help but feel helpless toward other mothers around the world who are suffering. This Mother’s Day, give the gift of hope with a donation!

Save the Children and World Vision are two organizations featuring gift and donation guides this mother’s day. If you have a mom that wants for nothing, perhaps give her the gift of helping out another mother.

Their catalogues list a wide variety of donation options including $45 for supplies helping at-risk newborns, $50 for hunger funds and $75 to help girls with education and health care.

Another option is Women For Women International’s main focus is women who survived or fled wars and conflicts. Their programs teach “social and economic skills” to help women better their lives. They are currently working in Poland to help refugee women and children from Ukraine.

If you know an expecting mother or new mom, Every Mother Counts is an organization specializing in global maternal health. Started in 2010 by Christy Turlington Burns, Every Mother Counts works to make pregnancy and childbirth safer in places in need of better maternal care.

A good way to help mom around the house while doing some spring cleaning at the same time is gathering unwanted household items, clothes and other items and donating them. Look for local shelters, churches or organizations like the Salvation Army or Stuff and see what items they currently need. It’s another way to do good with mom. And you can surprise her with brunch afterward.

The Canadian Red Cross is always another great option! Your $75 donation goes where it is needed most.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to humanitarian needs generated by almost eight years of conflict, as well as preparedness and response efforts due to heightened tensions in Ukraine. The support could include preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced.

Happy Mother’s Day To All Mom Around The World!