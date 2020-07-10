Listen Live

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Presumed Dead

Heart-breaking

By Dirt/Divas

Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near LA. Naya’s son was found alone and asleep in the drifting boat by a passer-by.  The little four-year-old told authorities they had both gone swimming but his mother never returned.

 

Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told reporters. “This is a terrible tragedy for all of them,” he added, extending condolences to Rivera’s family.

The search is expected to resume Friday.

