Glowing Hearts Charity- Backpacks for Youth Program
For low-income families, the stress of back-to-school can be overwhelming.
Many students start the year at a disadvantage because their families can’t afford the average five hundred to six hundred dollars per child.
Glowing Hearts Charity has already received 550 backpacks for their Backpacks For Youth program – now they need YOUR help filling them with school supplies, and distributing them to Simcoe County children and youth.
For more details, click HERE.