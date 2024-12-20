The Top 10 Go-To Responses for When You Get a Gift You’re Not Exactly Thrilled About

Ah, the holidays. It’s a time for love, laughter, and… questionable gifts from well-meaning relatives. If you’ve ever found yourself trying to hide your true feelings after opening a present that’s less “wow” and more “why,” you’re not alone.

A recent survey asked people for their go-to responses when they get a gift they’d rather not keep, and let’s just say, we’ve all been there. Here are the top 10 things people say to keep the holiday peace (and their manners intact):

“Thank you for thinking of me” (27%) — The classic non-committal response. “I love it” (23%) — A little white lie never hurt anyone, right? “I appreciate this” (21%) — Sure, you do… in theory. “You shouldn’t have!” (14%) — They did, but okay. “What a thoughtful present” (13%) — It’s the thought that counts… right? “What a great present” (12%) — Yep, totally “great”... totally. “You’re too kind” (11%) — Are you though? “It’s the thought that counts” (10%) — You should be thinking this to yourself, not out loud. “It’s so unique!” (9%) — A.k.a. “I’ve never seen anything like it… and there’s a reason for that.” “Where did you get this?” (8%) — Oh, you’re asking for the receipt, aren’t you?

Of course, some people are more subtle than others in hiding their disappointment. Avoiding eye contact is a classic move, along with a fake smile, a slightly off-tone voice, or maybe a few too many comments about how great the gift looks.

But here’s the kicker: More than half of the people surveyed claim they’re experts at concealing their disappointment when they get a dud, and oddly enough, half of people can spot when someone’s faking their excitement. Guess we’re all in the same boat!

Have you ever been caught in this awkward situation? What’s your go-to response for those less-than-ideal gifts? Let us know in the comments!