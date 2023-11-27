Listen Live

Would You Rent A Hotel Room To Wrap Your Holiday Presents?

Holiday hack!

By Uncategorized

Do you wait to wrap all your gifts on Christmas Eve?  Here’s a more relaxing way to do it.  A mom on TikTok is going viral for planning her third annual gift-wrapping getaway at a HOTEL.

She books a room for herself and leaves her kids at home.  That way, she’s got no distractions and doesn’t have to be sneaky with it.  It also doubles as a weekend getaway just when she needs one, at the most stressful time of the year.

@mckelligan

Second annual wrapping weekend! Booked a hotel for two nights, wrapped all gifts🎄, order takeout, watch tons of tv, and no one asked me for anything 🤶🏻. #momwin #wrappinghacks #selfcare #christmas #wrappinggifts #wrappingweekend #mrsclaus

♬ Candy Cane Lane – Sia

She booked two nights last year, watched TV while she wrapped, ordered take-out, and drank a few beers.

People online are embracing the idea and coming up with tweaks.  For example, you could make it more affordable by joining up with a few other parents and renting an Airbnb together.

Related posts

No related posts.