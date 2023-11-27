Would You Rent A Hotel Room To Wrap Your Holiday Presents?

Do you wait to wrap all your gifts on Christmas Eve? Here’s a more relaxing way to do it. A mom on TikTok is going viral for planning her third annual gift-wrapping getaway at a HOTEL.

She books a room for herself and leaves her kids at home. That way, she’s got no distractions and doesn’t have to be sneaky with it. It also doubles as a weekend getaway just when she needs one, at the most stressful time of the year.

She booked two nights last year, watched TV while she wrapped, ordered take-out, and drank a few beers.

People online are embracing the idea and coming up with tweaks. For example, you could make it more affordable by joining up with a few other parents and renting an Airbnb together.