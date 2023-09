It’s one thing to go commando under a dress, but do you randomly do it at home?

That was a poll question asked of people.

7% of people admit that they, when awake always go commando…

10% say they often do with 18% admitted they sometimes do.

40% said they never do!

When sleeping, 19% admit they go commando, with 11% saying that they often do.

32% say they never do!