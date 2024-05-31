Going with the ‘flow’ could lead to a longer life and better heart health!

“Flow state” is defined as optimal fluidity between body and mind where time slows, senses are heightened, and we experience the deep satisfaction of total absorption and effortless momentum.

(That only happens to me when I’m on the can…but whatever)

Often referred to as being in the groove or the zone, flow is typically found when we engage in challenging activities within our skill level.

A flow state can be reached through a range of pursuits and pastimes: physical exercise, a creative endeavour, engaging work, and even a simple task.

You know you’re there when worry ceases, efficacy peaks and you feel limitless.

Now researchers discovered that regular flow experiences may have some protective effect against the development of major depression and anxiety.



For those looking to find their flow, other researchers have identified 22 “flow triggers.” As The Post reports, these triggers include clear goals, immediate feedback, a rich environment and a task at hand that challenges our skill set just enough.

22 Examples of Flow Triggers

