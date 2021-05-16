Goo Goo Dolls Open The Vault For New Compilation Album

The Goo Goo Dolls just announced a brand new compilation album titled, Rarities. The project will be available in digital, vinyl, and CD formats beginning June 25.

The group took to social media to share the exciting news with fans sharing details surrounding the new release.

The collection will feature new versions of some of the most memorable Goo Goo Dolls songs spanning from 1995 to 2007 including “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name.” Versions will include b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, and international releases. Also included will be some additional non-album tracks.

Also available are limited-edition merchandise including a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle, and tee-shirts. Check it out!

The band is currently working on their thirteenth LP.