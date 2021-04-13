Listen Live

Good Oral Hygiene Could Help Fight Off Dementia, Says Study

Brush your teeth twice a day!

By Life Hacks

Remember when your mom would nag you to brush your teeth?  We hope you listened.

 

A recent study found a connection between gum disease and dementia and other brain diseases.

 

Prior studies have found that bacteria-causing gingivitis can travel from the mouth to the brain.

 

This isn’t the first study linking oral hygiene with overall health. Researchers have claimed that harmful mouth pathogens can increase the likelihood of everything from cancer to heart disease and even fatalities from COVID-19.

