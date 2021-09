Google officially became a business on September 7th, 1998 when they opened shop in a garage in Menlo Park, California.

It was originally called ‘BackRub,’ but that sounded stupid so they changed it to ‘Google’ (which isn’t dumb at all).

DID YOU KNOW?… Google is an intentional misspelling of ‘Googol,’ which is a mathematical term meaning 1 followed by 100 zeros.

It’s supposed to represent the number of search results Google can find.