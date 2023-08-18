Google Reportedly Building A.I. that Offers Life Advice

It’ll be pretty ironic when everyone’s getting their life advice from something that’s never lived. Google is now trying to create an A.I. Life Coach. And it’s not just an idea, it’s in the works.

They taught 21 different tasks to help people improve their lives. Things like creative problem solving, helping you plan better, creating budgets and meal plans, and just doling out life advice in general.

Two people who’ve been working on it told “The New York Times” that Google wants to make it smart enough to give solid answers to, “intimate questions about challenges in people’s lives.”

Here’s an example they gave: A friend was at your wedding, and just invited you to theirs. But it’s a destination wedding, and you can’t afford it. “Hey, Google. How do I tell them I can’t go?”

It sounds like the A.I. life coach could be ready for prime time soon. They’re having another A.I. company test it right now. So shortly, you could be asking Google much deeper questions than, “What’s the weather?”