TWO YEARS AGO, WE WERE ALL GOOGLING “WHAT IS A PANDEMIC?”

Do you remember what you were googling regarding the pandemic?

By Kool Tech

This week marks the second anniversary of when things started going south with COVID-19 in Canada.

 

Things have changed a lot since then, and not EVERYTHING has been bad news, but one thing is clear, we all know exactly what a pandemic is.

 

Someone posted a screenshot of Google’s “trending questions” from the week of March 11th, 2020, and The top five were:

 

1. What is a pandemic?

2. When was the last pandemic?

3. How long does COVID-19 last?

4. Why is coronavirus such a big deal?

5. How did the COVID-19 virus start?

 

And on Ask.com, the top question was:  “How do you make your hand sanitizer?”  Also in the Top Five was this gem:  “Can I still touch my face and avoid the coronavirus?”

