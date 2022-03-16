TWO YEARS AGO, WE WERE ALL GOOGLING “WHAT IS A PANDEMIC?”

This week marks the second anniversary of when things started going south with COVID-19 in Canada.

Things have changed a lot since then, and not EVERYTHING has been bad news, but one thing is clear, we all know exactly what a pandemic is.

Related: We use Google A Lot To Settle Arguments…

Someone posted a screenshot of Google’s “trending questions” from the week of March 11th, 2020, and The top five were:

1. What is a pandemic?

2. When was the last pandemic?

3. How long does COVID-19 last?

4. Why is coronavirus such a big deal?

5. How did the COVID-19 virus start?

And on Ask.com, the top question was: “How do you make your hand sanitizer?” Also in the Top Five was this gem: “Can I still touch my face and avoid the coronavirus?”