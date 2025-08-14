Gossiping With Your Spouse Might Actually Be Good for Your Relationship — Science Says So 💬❤️

Turns out, all those whispered “Did you see what they were wearing?” moments might be strengthening your relationship.

A new study from U.C. Riverside found that couples who gossip together tend to be happier and more connected overall. Researchers tracked 76 couples, equipping them with devices that recorded their conversations for part of the day.

The results? We spend an average of 38 minutes a day gossiping, and a whopping 29 of those minutes are with our significant other.

RELATED: “Babe” Is Now the #1 Pet Name for Couples — Sorry, “Honey,” You’re Officially Aging Us 🐝💔

Why Gossip Works for Lovebirds

Researchers think it comes down to emotional bonding — gossiping reinforces the idea that you’re “on the same team.” Whether you’re laughing about something ridiculous at a party or venting about your annoying neighbour, you’re creating a shared perspective.

It doesn’t even matter if the gossip is positive or negative:

Negative gossip (“Can you believe what he said?”) can signal that your bond is stronger than your ties to other people in the room.



(“Can you believe what he said?”) can signal that your bond is stronger than your ties to other people in the room. Positive gossip (“They were hilarious tonight!”) helps prolong the fun you had together.

The Takeaway

So next time you and your partner are rehashing the night on the ride home, remember: you’re not being petty, you’re strengthening your relationship. (Just maybe keep it down if your in-laws are in the backseat.)