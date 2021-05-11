Gwyneth Paltrow Went “Off The Rails” During Quarantine

“I’ve been on a bit of a cleanout. Basically during quarantine, I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. Like I went totally off the rails.”

“It’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice, and it’s just heaven. And I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

Sounds like a Tuesday night to me!

“Gwyneth Paltrow” by WEBN-TV is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0