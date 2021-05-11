Gwyneth Paltrow Went “Off The Rails” During Quarantine
It involves pasta, bread and booze!
We all had ways of coping throughout the first year of quarantine. TikTok, maybe tried to bake sourdough bread or wore some really fancy sweat pants. Gwyneth Paltrow seems to have done the same!
She appeared on the SmartLess podcast — with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — the Goop founder reminded people that she, too, was a regular person just trying to survive the past year. And in 2020, she did some very regular-person things, like eating carbs and drinking alcohol. Or as she called it: going “off the rails.”
“I’ve been on a bit of a cleanout. Basically during quarantine, I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. Like I went totally off the rails.”
“It’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice, and it’s just heaven. And I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”
Sounds like a Tuesday night to me!
