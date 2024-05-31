Half Of Couples Break Up After Their First Trip Together, And These Are The Reasons Why…

While many couples dream of a romantic rendezvous, the first trip together is the ultimate relationship test — and all too often becomes a dating disaster.

Half of all couples shockingly break up after their first joint jaunt, according to a recent report from Dating.com.

“Spending several hours with someone isn’t the same as spending several days with them, and even spending weekends together isn’t the same as spending several weeks together.”

No matter how long you’ve been dating or how often you’re together, you’re more than likely to discover something new about your partner’s habits.

And, unfortunately, many don’t love what they learn. For instance, an alarming 31% of couples have ended their relationships after consistently being woken up too early during a getaway.

And while a snooze and a snuggle could save your relationship, they may not if they collide with hunger pains. About 38% of people admitted they decided to break up after their partner repeatedly made them late for dinner reservations.

Sharing a bathroom with a lover often leads to anxiety, but the real reasons why it stinks aren’t what you would think.

Nearly 40% of respondents said that seeing their partner leave toothpaste smeared in the sink and forget to replace the toilet paper while on vacation can flush romance down the drain.

Other reasons couples have split after a trip together include:

Their partner snapping at a flight attendant, tour guide or waiter

Leaving out food

wearing “outside” clothes on the bed

bad packing skills

