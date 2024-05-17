The Difference Between A Trip and a Vacation!
There is a big difference!
For most people (80%), there is a distinct difference between a “trip” and a “vacation.”
That’s according to a survey of 2,000 adults with travel plans this summer, which revealed that a “vacation” is most commonly defined as travel for relaxation (53%).
While a “trip” is travel for a purpose, such as an event (32%) or simply getting out of their hometown (30%)
Arriving at the hotel (59%) and getting the first breath of ocean air (47%) are two indications that “vacation mode” is turned on.
HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A TRIP
- Travelling for a purpose/event — 32%
- Getting out of my city/town — 30%
- Somewhere I can drive to — 18%
- When I will only be away for two days or less — 15%
- Travelling for relaxation — 16%
HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A VACATION
- Travelling for relaxation — 53%
- Spending more than three days away from home — 36%
- Completely disconnecting from work — 25%
- Getting out of my city/town— 17%
- Getting out of my usual routine — 16%
THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS WHEN PLANNING TRIPS AND VACATIONS
- Cost — 21%
- Location — 16%
- Being able to relax/unplug — 14%
- Opportunities for new experiences (food, cultures, etc.) — 12%
- Weather — 11%
- If my family or loved ones can come along — 11%