The Difference Between A Trip and a Vacation!

For most people (80%), there is a distinct difference between a “trip” and a “vacation.”

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 adults with travel plans this summer, which revealed that a “vacation” is most commonly defined as travel for relaxation (53%).

While a “trip” is travel for a purpose, such as an event (32%) or simply getting out of their hometown (30%)

Arriving at the hotel (59%) and getting the first breath of ocean air (47%) are two indications that “vacation mode” is turned on.

HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A TRIP

Travelling for a purpose/event — 32%

Getting out of my city/town — 30%

Somewhere I can drive to — 18%

When I will only be away for two days or less — 15%

Travelling for relaxation — 16%

HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A VACATION

Travelling for relaxation — 53%

Spending more than three days away from home — 36%

Completely disconnecting from work — 25%

Getting out of my city/town— 17%

Getting out of my usual routine — 16%

THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS WHEN PLANNING TRIPS AND VACATIONS