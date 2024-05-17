Listen Live

The Difference Between A Trip and a Vacation!

There is a big difference!

By Kool Travel

For most people (80%), there is a distinct difference between a “trip” and a “vacation.”

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 adults with travel plans this summer, which revealed that a “vacation” is most commonly defined as travel for relaxation (53%).

While a “trip” is travel for a purpose, such as an event (32%) or simply getting out of their hometown (30%)

Arriving at the hotel (59%) and getting the first breath of ocean air (47%) are two indications that “vacation mode” is turned on.

HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A TRIP

  • Travelling for a purpose/event — 32%
  • Getting out of my city/town — 30%
  • Somewhere I can drive to — 18%
  • When I will only be away for two days or less — 15%
  • Travelling for relaxation — 16%

HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A VACATION

  • Travelling for relaxation — 53%
  • Spending more than three days away from home — 36%
  • Completely disconnecting from work — 25%
  • Getting out of my city/town— 17%
  • Getting out of my usual routine — 16%

THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS WHEN PLANNING TRIPS AND VACATIONS

  • Cost — 21%
  • Location — 16%
  • Being able to relax/unplug — 14%
  • Opportunities for new experiences (food, cultures, etc.) — 12%
  • Weather — 11%
  • If my family or loved ones can come along — 11%

