Half Of People Aren’t Currently Living A Lifestyle They Consider Healthy!

Do you have a healthy lifestyle?

By Life Hacks

The survey of 2,000 general population respondents found that 53% don’t consider their lifestyle “healthy,” and the same number don’t feel capable of improving their health.

 

Respondents were split by their current household income, and results revealed those with a lower income were more likely to agree with this sentiment.

 

Of those with an HHI of $30–60K, about two-thirds don’t feel capable of improving their health — compared to only about half of respondents with an HHI of more than $60–100K+.

 

Regardless of their HHI, when asked what’s holding them back from living a healthier lifestyle, a lack of understanding topped the list — 39% don’t understand the best actions to take to be healthy.

 

On average, respondents said they started (or expect to start) taking their health seriously at age 36 — and, in good news, 67% are currently prioritizing their health more than ever before.

 

When asked which areas of their health they’re focusing on, physical health came out on top (78%), followed by mindfulness/mental health (73%) and nutrition/healthy eating (65%).

 

WHAT’S HOLDING RESPONDENTS BACK FROM A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE?

  • Not understanding the best actions to take to be healthy — 39%
  • Feeling overwhelmed with different options — 39%
  • Cost — 36%
  • Lack of time — 35%
  • Lack of resources — 35%
  • Lack of support from loved ones — 31%

 

WHAT STEPS ARE RESPONDENTS TAKING, TO FEEL HEALTHY?

  • Healthy eating — 43%
  • Regular exercise — 42%
  • Taking time for myself every day — 41%
  • Taking vitamins and/or supplements — 41%
  • Regular movement — 39%
  • Cutting back on unhealthy things (smoking, alcohol, etc.) — 39%
  • Seeing my doctor regularly — 39%
  • Meditation — 34%
  • Cutting back on screen time — 31%
  • Using a standing desk while I work — 29%

