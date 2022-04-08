Half Of People Aren’t Currently Living A Lifestyle They Consider Healthy!
Do you have a healthy lifestyle?
The survey of 2,000 general population respondents found that 53% don’t consider their lifestyle “healthy,” and the same number don’t feel capable of improving their health.
Respondents were split by their current household income, and results revealed those with a lower income were more likely to agree with this sentiment.
Of those with an HHI of $30–60K, about two-thirds don’t feel capable of improving their health — compared to only about half of respondents with an HHI of more than $60–100K+.
Regardless of their HHI, when asked what’s holding them back from living a healthier lifestyle, a lack of understanding topped the list — 39% don’t understand the best actions to take to be healthy.
On average, respondents said they started (or expect to start) taking their health seriously at age 36 — and, in good news, 67% are currently prioritizing their health more than ever before.
When asked which areas of their health they’re focusing on, physical health came out on top (78%), followed by mindfulness/mental health (73%) and nutrition/healthy eating (65%).
WHAT’S HOLDING RESPONDENTS BACK FROM A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE?
- Not understanding the best actions to take to be healthy — 39%
- Feeling overwhelmed with different options — 39%
- Cost — 36%
- Lack of time — 35%
- Lack of resources — 35%
- Lack of support from loved ones — 31%
WHAT STEPS ARE RESPONDENTS TAKING, TO FEEL HEALTHY?
- Healthy eating — 43%
- Regular exercise — 42%
- Taking time for myself every day — 41%
- Taking vitamins and/or supplements — 41%
- Regular movement — 39%
- Cutting back on unhealthy things (smoking, alcohol, etc.) — 39%
- Seeing my doctor regularly — 39%
- Meditation — 34%
- Cutting back on screen time — 31%
- Using a standing desk while I work — 29%