Half Of People Aren’t Currently Living A Lifestyle They Consider Healthy!

The survey of 2,000 general population respondents found that 53% don’t consider their lifestyle “healthy,” and the same number don’t feel capable of improving their health.

Respondents were split by their current household income, and results revealed those with a lower income were more likely to agree with this sentiment.

Of those with an HHI of $30–60K, about two-thirds don’t feel capable of improving their health — compared to only about half of respondents with an HHI of more than $60–100K+.

Regardless of their HHI, when asked what’s holding them back from living a healthier lifestyle, a lack of understanding topped the list — 39% don’t understand the best actions to take to be healthy.

On average, respondents said they started (or expect to start) taking their health seriously at age 36 — and, in good news, 67% are currently prioritizing their health more than ever before.

When asked which areas of their health they’re focusing on, physical health came out on top (78%), followed by mindfulness/mental health (73%) and nutrition/healthy eating (65%).

WHAT’S HOLDING RESPONDENTS BACK FROM A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE?

Not understanding the best actions to take to be healthy — 39%

Feeling overwhelmed with different options — 39%

Cost — 36%

Lack of time — 35%

Lack of resources — 35%

Lack of support from loved ones — 31%

WHAT STEPS ARE RESPONDENTS TAKING, TO FEEL HEALTHY?