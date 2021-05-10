Half Of People Feel They Have Achieved The Perfect Balance In Life

A study of 2,000 adults who have been working from home found that the pandemic and lockdown restrictions have had a huge impact on work-life balance – for the better.

The lockdown gave almost half (47%) the opportunity and time to do things they love like reading, cooking, and gardening.

Almost 30% of those in the survey admit they are enjoying the slower pace to life with breakfasting in the morning and exercising during the day.

Just over half of people say that they are worried about maintaining this new perfect life balance when the world returns to normal.

TOP 10 ACTIVITIES AS A RESULT OF HAVING A PERFECT LIFE BALANCE

1. Reading

2. Cooking

3. Gardening

4. Spending time with family

5. Online shopping

6. Improving your home

7. Home workouts

8. Making breakfast in the morning

9. Playing video games

10. Listening to a podcast