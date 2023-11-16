Listen Live

Half of People Would Give Up The Internet For This…

Better sleep! We all want it!

Would you give up internet for a whole year just to sleep better? A new survey revealed almost half of people said ‘yes, absolutely.’

A new poll of 2,000 adults found 45% would be willing to give up the internet for a full 365 days to help their sleep, while others would give up their phone (43%), their car (41%) and promotions at work (37%).

Why the desperate need for an extra hour of sleep? 

The survey revealed that 48% feel tired earlier and 41% go to bed earlier in the evening when the sun sets earlier in the day.

And autumn was a catalyst of personality change for many — leaving people feeling angry (20%) and sad (18%).

During the holiday season, respondents reported that they were more likely to cancel plans with friends to stay in bed (48%), sleep (40%) and drink alcohol (37%).

TOP 13 WINTER FEELINGS

  • Apathy – 32%
  • General discontent – 32%
  • Loneliness – 29%
  • Mood swings – 28%
  • Loss of interest – 26%
  • Anxiety – 22%
  • Sadness – 16%
  • Excess sleepiness – 15%
  • Appetite changes – 10%
  • Fatigue – 10%
  • Weight gain – 9%
  • Social isolation – 9%
  • Irritability – 8%

