Half of People Would Give Up The Internet For This…

Would you give up internet for a whole year just to sleep better? A new survey revealed almost half of people said ‘yes, absolutely.’

A new poll of 2,000 adults found 45% would be willing to give up the internet for a full 365 days to help their sleep, while others would give up their phone (43%), their car (41%) and promotions at work (37%).

Why the desperate need for an extra hour of sleep?

The survey revealed that 48% feel tired earlier and 41% go to bed earlier in the evening when the sun sets earlier in the day.

And autumn was a catalyst of personality change for many — leaving people feeling angry (20%) and sad (18%).

During the holiday season, respondents reported that they were more likely to cancel plans with friends to stay in bed (48%), sleep (40%) and drink alcohol (37%).

TOP 13 WINTER FEELINGS