Half of People Would Give Up The Internet For This…
Better sleep! We all want it!
Would you give up internet for a whole year just to sleep better? A new survey revealed almost half of people said ‘yes, absolutely.’
A new poll of 2,000 adults found 45% would be willing to give up the internet for a full 365 days to help their sleep, while others would give up their phone (43%), their car (41%) and promotions at work (37%).
Why the desperate need for an extra hour of sleep?
The survey revealed that 48% feel tired earlier and 41% go to bed earlier in the evening when the sun sets earlier in the day.
And autumn was a catalyst of personality change for many — leaving people feeling angry (20%) and sad (18%).
During the holiday season, respondents reported that they were more likely to cancel plans with friends to stay in bed (48%), sleep (40%) and drink alcohol (37%).
TOP 13 WINTER FEELINGS
- Apathy – 32%
- General discontent – 32%
- Loneliness – 29%
- Mood swings – 28%
- Loss of interest – 26%
- Anxiety – 22%
- Sadness – 16%
- Excess sleepiness – 15%
- Appetite changes – 10%
- Fatigue – 10%
- Weight gain – 9%
- Social isolation – 9%
- Irritability – 8%