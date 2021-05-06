Half Of Us Would Rather Scroll MSL Than Have Sex

If you’re more into “Zillow talk” than “pillow talk,” you’re not alone.

Apparently, people are so obsessed with looking for dream homes on the popular real estate website that a new survey says 49-percent would rather scroll through Zillow than have sex.

I have to admit, that MSL has left me hot and bothered at times!

Fifty-eight percent said they’ve missed deadlines because of their Zillow browsing and 56-percent say they canceled plans so they could scroll instead.