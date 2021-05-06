Listen Live

Half Of Us Would Rather Scroll MSL Than Have Sex

Look at the size of that tub!

By Kool Houses

If you’re more into “Zillow talk” than “pillow talk,” you’re not alone. 

 

Apparently, people are so obsessed with looking for dream homes on the popular real estate website that a new survey says 49-percent would rather scroll through Zillow than have sex. 

 

I have to admit, that MSL has left me hot and bothered at times!

 

Fifty-eight percent said they’ve missed deadlines because of their Zillow browsing and 56-percent say they canceled plans so they could scroll instead.

 

Related posts

Does Your Sweet Tooth Make You Sweet?

Mother’s Day Mixed Tape!

IN THE PAST YEAR, WE MISSED OUT ON 28 DAYS OF QUALITY TIME WITH OUR MOMS