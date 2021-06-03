Listen Live

HALF SAY CURRENT PARTNER IS THE WORST IN BED

Has it gotten worse?

By Kool Mornings

We’ve had enough time at home together to assess “sexy time.” 

 

 

new survey finds half of those in a relationship are with a partner who is the worst they’ve ever had. 

 

 

And nearly 70 percent say good and bad hanky-panky are equally unforgettable. #Truth!

The study also found that one in five has experienced more than 10 really bad sexual encounters in their life.

 

 

Meanwhile, two in five (44%) have even stopped in the middle of a sexual encounter because it was so bad.

Related posts

Five Signs Of Narcissism!

People Are Turning Their Vaccine Appointments Into Dates

The Science Behind Hugs! Why They Are Good For Us!