HALF SAY CURRENT PARTNER IS THE WORST IN BED

We’ve had enough time at home together to assess “sexy time.”

A new survey finds half of those in a relationship are with a partner who is the worst they’ve ever had.

And nearly 70 percent say good and bad hanky-panky are equally unforgettable. #Truth!

The study also found that one in five has experienced more than 10 really bad sexual encounters in their life.

Meanwhile, two in five (44%) have even stopped in the middle of a sexual encounter because it was so bad.