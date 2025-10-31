Do Pets Actually Like Halloween Costumes? One in Six People Think So… Bless Their Hearts

Pet costumes are basically the animal version of pantyhose for women: cute in theory, but unbearably uncomfortable, mildly humiliating, and guaranteed to cause a meltdown by 8 p.m.

A new survey found that 16% of people truly believe pets enjoy being dressed up for Halloween. (We love the optimism… but have they met a cat?)

Here’s how people think pets feel about costumes:

16% say pets love it or at least like it

say pets love it or at least like it 24% think pets are “meh, whatever”

think pets are “meh, whatever” 45% say pets absolutely hate it

say pets absolutely hate it 15% are unsure and probably haven’t looked into the dead eyes of a dog dressed as a hot dog

The poll didn’t separate cats and dogs, but let’s be honest:

🐶 Dogs tolerate it because they love us.

🐱 Cats are plotting our downfall, one costume at a time.

About one-third of people have dressed up their pets for Halloween — or plan to this year — with social media definitely fueling this trend. (Because if your dog didn’t wear a pumpkin costume for Instagram… did Halloween even happen?)

Not surprisingly, younger people do it way more:

Only 18% of seniors have ever dressed up a pet

have ever dressed up a pet 35% of Gen Z have — and will again, with matching outfits and a TikTok soundtrack ready

And if you’re wondering what’s trending this year, Google’s Frightgeist says the top dog costumes are Labubu and Derpy the Tiger from KPop Demon Hunters — because even your golden retriever isn’t safe from pop culture.