Ghoul FM Logo
Listen Live

Do Pets Actually Like Halloween Costumes? One in Six People Think So… Bless Their Hearts

Funny Stuff
Published October 31, 2025
By Charlie

Pet costumes are basically the animal version of pantyhose for women: cute in theory, but unbearably uncomfortable, mildly humiliating, and guaranteed to cause a meltdown by 8 p.m.

A new survey found that 16% of people truly believe pets enjoy being dressed up for Halloween. (We love the optimism… but have they met a cat?)

RELATED: The Top Halloween Costumes of 2025

Here’s how people think pets feel about costumes:

  • 16% say pets love it or at least like it
  • 24% think pets are “meh, whatever”
  • 45% say pets absolutely hate it
  • 15% are unsure and probably haven’t looked into the dead eyes of a dog dressed as a hot dog

The poll didn’t separate cats and dogs, but let’s be honest:
🐶 Dogs tolerate it because they love us.
🐱 Cats are plotting our downfall, one costume at a time.

About one-third of people have dressed up their pets for Halloween — or plan to this year — with social media definitely fueling this trend. (Because if your dog didn’t wear a pumpkin costume for Instagram… did Halloween even happen?)

Not surprisingly, younger people do it way more:

  • Only 18% of seniors have ever dressed up a pet
  • 35% of Gen Z have — and will again, with matching outfits and a TikTok soundtrack ready

And if you’re wondering what’s trending this year, Google’s Frightgeist says the top dog costumes are Labubu and Derpy the Tiger from KPop Demon Hunters — because even your golden retriever isn’t safe from pop culture.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close