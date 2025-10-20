The Top Halloween Costumes of 2025

From Wicked Witches to Pet Gizmos — Everyone’s Dressing Up This Year

Spooky season is creeping up fast, and costume fever is officially here. According to the Halloween Costume Association, 51% of adults who celebrate Halloween are dressing up this year — and 34% are dragging their pets into it too. (Because nothing says commitment like a Shih Tzu in a wig.)

Halloween spending is set to hit a record $13.1 billion, with 71% of that going to costumes alone. Translation: We are ready to serve looks, not just candy.

So, what’s hot for 2025? Google Trends has spoken — it’s a monster mash of pop culture hits and nostalgic throwbacks.

🎃 Top Costumes of 2025

🧒 Kids’ Costume of the Year:

Rumi — K-Pop Demon Hunters

Anime meets idol energy. Glitter, chaos, choreography — the playground is turning into a music video.

🧍‍♂️ Top Adult Costume:

Art the Clown — Terrifier

For adults who want to genuinely scare their neighbours and possibly get uninvited from next year’s party. White face, black eyes, zero remorse.

🐾 Top Pet Costume:

Gizmo — Gremlins Cutie Mode

The ultimate furry throwback. Just pray your dog doesn’t get wet after midnight.

👦 Top Boys’ Costume:

Ghostface — Scream

Classic slasher. Perfect for kids who haven’t seen the movie but love saying “Wanna play a game?” in the dark.

👧 Top Girls’ Costume:

Elphaba — Wicked

Green glam is in. This costume says: “I may be witchy, but I’m singing about it.”

Old-school horror, Broadway witches, anime warriors, and nostalgic creatures — 2025 is serving Halloween range. Whether you’re aiming for spooky, stylish, or straight-up unhinged, this is your year.