Halloween Inspired Baby Names Are On The Rise

According to The Audit Lab, scary and villainous names are becoming more popular for babies!

Names like Lucifer, Bellatrixes and Kylo are showing up on the Kindergarten attendance lists. Ursula, the voice-stealing witch in the Little Mermaid is also growing in popularity!

Draco (also Harry Potter) and Hannibal (like Lecter) also crop up from time to time. Other spooky names showing up include, Salem, Sabrina, Constantine, Damien, Buffy, Winnie, Hermione, and Luna.