Halloween Spending Is Way Up!

“People plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one”

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 65 percent of people intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58 percent in 2020 and comparable with 68 percent in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Households with children are much more likely to celebrate Halloween (82 percent) than those without (55 percent).

The top ways consumers are planning to celebrate include: handing out candy (66 percent) decorating their home or yard (52 percent) carving a pumpkin (44 percent) hosting or attending a party (25 percent)

Spending is way up this year, especially among households with children! This year consumers are shopping for Halloween items earlier than ever, with 45 percent planning to shop in September or earlier and another 39 percent during the first two weeks of October.

The ten costumes for adults:

witch vampire ghost cat pirate Batman zombie Superman the Joker (tie) Spider-Man and Dracula.

The ten costumes for kids:

Spider-Man a princess Batman other superheroes witch a ghost pumpkins Superman a zombie the Avengers.

The ten costumes for pets: